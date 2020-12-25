Winter Park Council seeks to fill open seat

The Winter Park Town Council is taking applications for an open seat on the council.

At the Dec. 8 meeting, council member Chris Seemann announced his resignation from the council after 20 years. Seemann’s last day is Dec. 31.

In order to fill the seat, the council is asking interested Winter Park residents to send in a letter of interest and a resume by 8 a.m. Jan. 18 to Town Clerk Danielle Jardee at djardee@wpgov.com. It can also be dropped off at Town Hall during business hours.

The council will interview the applicants at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 before voting for a new member.

To be eligible to sit on the council, applicants have to be a citizen, be a qualified elector in town, have lived in town for at least a year and are able to meet at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.