Winter Park developments get early OK

A rendering of one of the Timber Fox Condominium buildings at Roam. The Winter Park Town Council approved the preliminary plat Tuesday.

Courtesy Winter Park

Winter Park gave initial approval to two residential developments, including the Timber Fox Condominiums at Roam and the Retreat at Atlas.

On Tuesday, Town Planner Hugh Bell summarized the preliminary plat details for the Timber Fox Condos project. It is proposed to consist of three multifamily buildings on a 3.7 acre parcel along Ski Idlewild Road that could house up to 87 units, split between one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

The project would cover around 41% of the land and provide 138 parking spaces.

Council members unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the project, as well as a development improvement agreement for $999,450.54 in surety for the project.

The second development that received preliminary plat approval from the council is an updated project at the previously proposed Snow Creek Townhomes. A final plat for the Snow Creek Townhomes, located next to Silverado II and Kings Crossing Road, was approved in 2007 for a total of 20 units.

A preliminary plat drawing for the Retreat at Atlas, which proposes 23 units. Winter Park's council approved it Tuesday.

Courtesy Winter Park

However, that developer was not able to construct the project because of the Great Recession, so it has since changed hands.

The new preliminary plat proposes 23 units in duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes on the 2.2 acre parcel.

The project would cover 40% of the lot and is proposing 60 parking spaces.

In other business:

• Council approved several liquor license matters, including a new license for Unravel, an upcoming restaurant at the Gravity Haus Hotel. Adventures Decanted was granted a liquor license for their new location in Cooper Creek and Moffat Station changed its liquor license to a hotel and restaurant license.

• An amendment to the affordable housing agreement with Lakota for Tract G was passed. The developer no longer owes the town six affordable housing units, but rather will pay $112,000 for the square footage already built. The $112,000 represents the difference between the $2 per square foot Lakota paid under the old agreement, versus the $3 per square foot that was the town’s standard at the time. In addition, Lakota will implement a .5% Real Estate Transfer Assessment on 21 lots, which will funnel into the town’s affordable housing fund.

• Two amendments to the Hideaway Junction Final Development Plan received approval, including the elimination of side/rear building separations and increasing building coverage from 60% to 80%.

• Winter Park will fund the new Trail Ambassador Program with $10,000 after council approved a memorandum of understanding with Headwaters Trails Alliance.