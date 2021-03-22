Winter Park ends pass holder reservations

Winter Park Resort has ended pass holder reservations for the remainder of the ski season.

Courtesy Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort will no longer require pass holders to use the reservation system for the remainder of the 2020-21 ski season.

Starting Monday, Ikon and Winter Park Resort pass holders can forgo the reservation system that Winter Park Resort had set up at the beginning of the season to mitigate crowds for the coronavirus pandemic.

Using historic skier data and visitation patterns, the resort has determined that reservations for pass holders is no longer necessary to distance guests.

“Our pass holders are incredibly important to the entire Winter Park community,” Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort, said in a release. “They’re our most loyal fans and cheerleaders and they’ve been patient and diligent through all the twists and turns of this season.”

The resort’s other policies and procedures, including requiring a mask, distancing and closed indoor spaces, will continue through the end of the season. Daily tickets will still be limited to manage the volume of guests.

Winter Park Resort will also be honoring pass holders with Pass Holder Appreciation Week starting April 5, offering deals such as $89 Friends and Family lift tickets, discounts off select gear, discounted tubing sessions and more.

Season passes for the 2021-22 season are already on sale. Passes with no blackout dates and full benefits are on sale for $549. For those renewing their pass, there is a $60 renewal discount, giving people the lowest price of the season. The Midweek Pass is also returning, starting at $399.

For more information, go to winterparkresort.com.