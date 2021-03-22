Winter Park ends pass holder reservations
Winter Park Resort will no longer require pass holders to use the reservation system for the remainder of the 2020-21 ski season.
Starting Monday, Ikon and Winter Park Resort pass holders can forgo the reservation system that Winter Park Resort had set up at the beginning of the season to mitigate crowds for the coronavirus pandemic.
Using historic skier data and visitation patterns, the resort has determined that reservations for pass holders is no longer necessary to distance guests.
“Our pass holders are incredibly important to the entire Winter Park community,” Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort, said in a release. “They’re our most loyal fans and cheerleaders and they’ve been patient and diligent through all the twists and turns of this season.”
The resort’s other policies and procedures, including requiring a mask, distancing and closed indoor spaces, will continue through the end of the season. Daily tickets will still be limited to manage the volume of guests.
Winter Park Resort will also be honoring pass holders with Pass Holder Appreciation Week starting April 5, offering deals such as $89 Friends and Family lift tickets, discounts off select gear, discounted tubing sessions and more.
Season passes for the 2021-22 season are already on sale. Passes with no blackout dates and full benefits are on sale for $549. For those renewing their pass, there is a $60 renewal discount, giving people the lowest price of the season. The Midweek Pass is also returning, starting at $399.
For more information, go to winterparkresort.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Winter Park ends pass holder reservations
Winter Park Resort will no longer require pass holders to use the reservation system for the remainder of the 2020-21 ski season.