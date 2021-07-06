Winter Park enhances Fraser River with Art Trail

Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos cuts the ribbon to open the Winter Park Art Trail on Friday along the Fraser River. The art piece featured here is a photograph titled “Brown Bear Close-Up” by George Wheelhouse.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Twenty-five newly installed art pieces in Winter Park are complemented by the babbling of the Fraser River.

The Winter Park Art Trail opened Friday and features 10 stops showcasing 25 works of art that run along the Fraser River Trail from Winter Park Resort to the Headwaters Center.

Winter Park officials held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening. An inaugural kick-off party followed at Uptripping’s First Friday.

More than 40 pieces of art were submitted for consideration, ranging from photographs to prints to illustrations and paintings. The submitted work was to answer the prompt, “I venture out because…”

“The chosen art, most from local talent, will accent an already well established asset to the community, the Fraser River Trail,” Winter Park and Fraser Chamber Executive Director Catherine Ross said. “This is an experience that everyone can enjoy and appreciate — it doesn’t matter whether one is walking, biking, running, or skating. We hope that people will interact with the installed art — admiring, taking pictures, and of course, voting for their favorites.”

Visitors, vacationers, locals and the Winter Park online community can now vote for their favorite artwork through the end of August at http://www.playwinterpark.com/art-trail or using the QR codes along the trail. The top three artists will receive People’s Choice Awards of $1,500, $750 and $250 to be bestowed at the year’s last First Friday on Sept. 3.

The website also gives information about the artists and the medium they used for their piece. The original artwork has been reprinted for display, making it easy to replace if anything happens to the work along the trail.

Ross added that the chamber initially thought the pieces would be removed in the fall but has decided to ask permission to leave them up for the whole year. Next summer, the contest could run again with new art.

“We envision this being forever,” Ross said.