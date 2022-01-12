Winter Park Express returns Friday

Amtrak’s ski train, the Winter Park Express, will start offering weekend round trips between Winter Park Resort and Denver beginning Friday.

The first train of the season will leave Denver’s Union Station at 7 a.m. to get to the resort at 9 a.m. The train will leave at 4:30 p.m. and return to Denver around 6:40 p.m.

Trains will follow the same schedule every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through April 3.

One-way fares start at just $29 and kids fares (ages 2-12) from $14.50. Tickets are available at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.