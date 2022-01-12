Winter Park Express returns Friday
Amtrak’s ski train, the Winter Park Express, will start offering weekend round trips between Winter Park Resort and Denver beginning Friday.
The first train of the season will leave Denver’s Union Station at 7 a.m. to get to the resort at 9 a.m. The train will leave at 4:30 p.m. and return to Denver around 6:40 p.m.
Trains will follow the same schedule every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through April 3.
One-way fares start at just $29 and kids fares (ages 2-12) from $14.50. Tickets are available at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Winter Park Express returns Friday
Amtrak’s ski train, the Winter Park Express, will start offering weekend round trips between Winter Park Resort and Denver beginning Friday.