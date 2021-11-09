Winter Park Express to return for 2022 season

The Winter Park Express is returning for the 2022 season with trips every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting Jan. 14.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Amtrak and Winter Park Resort announced the return of the Winter Park Express train which runs from Denver’s Union Station to the base of the mountain.

The train will resume its 2019 schedule of running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting on Jan. 14 through April 3.

The train picks up passengers in Denver at 7 a.m. and departs Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. on the weekends. One-way tickets start at $29 per person.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the train to halt services and a spokesperson for the resort said they planned to take the year to improve the experience.

Its last season running, in 2019, the Winter Park Express expanded the days it ran so it serviced every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from January until the season ended early in March.

For more information and to book trips, go to http://www.amtrak.com/winter-park-express .