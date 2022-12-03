Winter Park Express train tickets on sale now

Ski chairs pass each other in the shadows on a Winter Park trail Nov. 30.

Michaela Gromer/Courtesy image

The weekend ski train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort will start up again Jan. 13, but tickets are on sale now. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, the Winter Park Express will make 33 roundtrips, with one-way fares from $34 and kids (ages 2-12) fares from $17.

Skis and snowboards travel for free as carry-ons on the two-level train with a cafe and lounge. Tickets are available on Amtrak.com/winterparkexpress . The train is scheduled to leave Denver at 7 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park at 9 a.m. It is scheduled to leave the resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Union Station at 6:40 p.m.

On weekdays, skiers looking to take a train to Winter Park are able to ride Amtrak’s California Zephyr train from Denver to Fraser and ride a shuttle to Winter Park.