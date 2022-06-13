Winter Park & Fraser Chamber announces summer event schedule

The 2018 Winter Park Jazz Festival at Hideaway Park.

The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber continues to update their summer event schedule, originally announced on April 18. The schedule includes multiple events over Fourth of July weekend and live concerts every Thursday from June 23-Aug. 25.

Read the current list of music festivals, running and bicycling races, beer and wine festivals, art shows and more below.

June 18, 2022 Venture Out Fest Winter Park Resort Opening Day



June 23-Aug. 25, 2022 High-Note Thursdays



June 24-26, 2022 Blues From the Top



June 25, 2022 TheBigWonderful Beer Fest



June 30-July 4, 2022 4th of July Celebration Events



July 3-Aug. 28, 2022 Fitness in the Park Sundays



July 8-17, 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships



July 9-10, 2022 Winter Park Alpine ArtAffair



July 16-17, 2022 39th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival



July 30, 2022 Winter Park Uncorked



Aug. 5-7, 2022 Fraser Mountain Mural Festival



Aug. 7, 2022 Winter Park Brew Fest



Aug. 13, 2022 Stella Gives Back concert benefiting Grand County Search and Rescue



For more information and updates on events, visit playwinterpark.com .