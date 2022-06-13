Winter Park & Fraser Chamber announces summer event schedule
The Winter Park & Fraser Chamber continues to update their summer event schedule, originally announced on April 18. The schedule includes multiple events over Fourth of July weekend and live concerts every Thursday from June 23-Aug. 25.
Read the current list of music festivals, running and bicycling races, beer and wine festivals, art shows and more below.
- June 18, 2022
- Venture Out Fest
- Winter Park Resort Opening Day
- June 23-Aug. 25, 2022
- June 24-26, 2022
- June 25, 2022
- June 30-July 4, 2022
- July 2, 2022
- July 3-Aug. 28, 2022
- July 4, 2022
- Rendezvous Run for Independence 5k run/walk
- 4th of July Celebration featuring the Fabulous Thunderbirds
- July 8-17, 2022
- July 9-10, 2022
- July 16-17, 2022
- 39th Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival
- July 23, 2022
- July 30, 2022
- Aug. 5-7, 2022
- Aug. 7, 2022
- Aug. 13, 2022
- Stella Gives Back concert benefiting Grand County Search and Rescue
- Aug. 20, 2022
- Sept. 2-10, 2022
For more information and updates on events, visit playwinterpark.com.
