Winter Park Fraser Chamber to elect board in December

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce is having its annual election for its 2022 board in December, which has four open seats.

The open seats are two at-large members, one seat for real estate and one for recreation and amusement. Interested candidates should submit their name by Nov. 10 to Nomination Committee Chair Amy Raegner at amyraegner2020@gmail.com .

Board members are elected by chamber member businesses through an online election process, which will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 9. Results will be announced on Dec. 13.

The chamber board oversees the direction, policies and work plan for the organization and meets once per month.

For more information, contact Executive Director Catherine Ross at cross@playwinterpark.com or 970-531-0527.