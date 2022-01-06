Winter Park gets closer to approving three marijuana licenses

Winter Park drew three marijuana businesses for the first phase of its lottery process to designate the three licenses the town approved in 2021.

On Wednesday, Town Clerk Dani Jardee conducted the lottery and selected Black Jack Cannabis, Basecamp Cannabis and Winter Greens. Basecamp and Winter Greens selected the downtown zoning, while Black Jack Cannabis received the Old Town zoning location.

The three entities will go on to the second phase of the town’s lottery process and must have those applications back to the town by April 6. If the lottery winners don’t complete the second phase, another business will be chosen.

Following the second phase, Winter Park’s Local Licensing Authority, which is the town council, will have a public hearing to approve or deny the license.

In July, Winter Park approved three licenses, with two in the downtown area and one in the Old Town area, for marijuana businesses, including the potential for delivery.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, all of the chosen businesses are relatively new companies. Basecamp Cannabis formed in December out of Thornton, Black Jack Cannabis was created in October out of Denver and Winter Greens was also established in December out of Winter Park.