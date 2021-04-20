Winter Park gets over a foot of snow in latest storm
Winter Park Resort is reporting over a foot of fresh snow from Monday’s spring storm.
On Tuesday, the resort posted its snow stake with 13 inches of newly fallen powder, bringing the base up to 78 inches.
So far this season, Winter Park has seen 331 inches, with 24 of those falling in the last seven days.
Per the resort’s forecast, another 14 inches could drop on Winter Park before the end of the week.
The resort closes on Sunday, though the Mary Jane territory remains open through May 9.
