Winter Park hosts community cleanup

Winter Park is hosting community cleanup days from June 1-5 and is encouraging people to participate with free supplies and a chance at a prize.

Participants can pick up free trash bags and gloves from the Winter Park Town Hall lobby during normal business hours.

After collecting garbage from around the town, participants can drop off full trash bags in the town hall parking lot and town staff will pick it up.

There will also be free swag at town hall for those who drop off full bags and they can be entered for a chance to win $50 to a local business of their choice.