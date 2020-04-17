Winter Park, Ikon introduce Adventure Assurance for season pass purchasers

Winter Park Resort and Ikon Pass have introduced Adventure Assurance, a promotion that offers 2020-21 season pass holders the option to defer their pass to winter 2021-22.

Adventure Assurance was designed to alleviate uncertainty and provide flexibility for the next ski season by offering purchasers the choice to defer the pass to the following season for any reason with no fee.

Any unused Winter Park or Ikon Pass can be deferred by Dec 10 and the amount paid will go toward the purchase of a 2021-22 pass.

Other recent benefits made available for the Winter Park 2020-21 season pass include a $75 pass holder appreciation discount and season pass spring savings extended to June 2.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ikon Pass holders can see double the renewal savings due to the shortened 2019-20 season and the deadline for its promotion has been extended until May 27.