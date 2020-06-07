Winter Park, Ikon Pass extend Adventure Assurance

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Winter Park Resort and the Ikon Pass will both offer a new extended adventure assurance for the 2020-21 ski season.

The new adventure assurance, a free program designed to alleviate uncertainty and provide flexibility, will include zero-day credit, meaning pass holders who renew or buy a 2020-21 season pass will have the option to defer the purchase price to a 2021-22 season pass if they don’t use their 2020-21 pass for any reason.

Plus, pass holders have from Sept. 10 until April 11, 2021, to decide to defer their pass.

The adventure assurance zero-day credit applies to the Ikon Pass, the Ikon Base Pass, the Ikon Plus Base Pass and the Ikon Session 4-day Pass.

Also, if an Ikon Pass holder’s selected destination closes due to an eligible COVID-19 event between Dec. 10 and April 11, 2021, the pass holder will receive a proportional credit toward any 2021-22 Ikon Pass.

In addition to adventure assurance, Ikon Pass also offers double 2020-21 renewal discounts to provide some value back to skiers and riders for the shortened 2019-20 winter season, available through June 16.