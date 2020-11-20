Winter Park in the works to expand COVID-19 testing

Winter Park is seeking to partner with a COVID-19 testing company to expand testing capabilities in the community.

On Tuesday, Mayor Nick Kutrumbos shared that he was in communication with COVIDCheck Colorado, a company that provides testing sites offering PCR tests with results in 72 hours.

“In addition to consistent messaging, we feel the best way to support our residents and workforce is to implement an at-will testing system for all residents in our community,” Kutrumbos said. “I’m close to finalizing logistics to solidify a partnership with licensed personnel to administer and monitor testing to ensure accurate results.”

Kutrumbos added that the partnership would aid public health efforts to contact trace and, ultimately, could distribute vaccines.

COVIDCheck Colorado’s website details drive-thru sites staffed by medical professionals and adds that those who test positive receive telehealth care.

According to Grand County Public Health’s Medical Director Darcy Selenke, the county also offers PCR tests, though on Tuesday the average results were coming back in four to six days. She added that both Middle Park Health and Denver Health also have testing capabilities.

Selenke supported working with COVIDCheck Colorado to expand testing and response in the county.

“I have really no opposition to using this testing and I’m hoping if you do move forward with this, it’s part of the master plan of testing for the whole county,” Selenke said.

The partnership is not without costs, including staffing, personal protection equipment and shipping.

Ultimately, Kutrumbos said the goal is to make sure residents are safe and support the business community in staying open through the winter season.

“We know to beat this virus and decrease the transmission rate and preserve our economy, all communities should be looking to advance testing systems,” he said.

Town staff said they would partner with public health to ensure integration into the existing testing system. Many details still need to be worked out, including the locations, staffing and hours.

Commissioner Rich Cimino expressed support for the idea and added he plans to see if the county would invest in testing to offer the sites countywide.

“Let’s move forward full speed ahead,” Cimino said. “ I have nothing but favorable feedback to offer.”