Winter Park Jazz Fest is back
news@skyhinews.com
The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival has been rescheduled for July 17-18.
The beloved musical festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but on Friday the Winter Park and Fraser chamber announced that the event would be returning this summer.
Organizers said they are still working on the details, including artists, ticket prices, registration information and safety protocols. Information will be announced as it is finalized.
Go to http://www.facebook.com/WinterParkJazzFestival for the latest updates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Winter Park Jazz Fest is back
The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival has been rescheduled for July 17-18.