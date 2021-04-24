Winter Park Jazz Fest is back

Crowds gather for the 36th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival at Hideaway Park in 2018.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The 38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival has been rescheduled for July 17-18.

The beloved musical festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but on Friday the Winter Park and Fraser chamber announced that the event would be returning this summer.

Organizers said they are still working on the details, including artists, ticket prices, registration information and safety protocols. Information will be announced as it is finalized.

Go to http://www.facebook.com/WinterParkJazzFestival for the latest updates.