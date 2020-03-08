Winter Park Jazz Fest to feature renowned R&B artist KEM

Grammy-nominee and R&B artist KEM will headline the Winter Park Jazz Fest this year.

Courtesy Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Winter Park’s 38th annual Jazz Fest will be headlined by Grammy-nominated artist KEM and trio of hip-hop legends Bell Biv DeVoe.

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Jazz Festival lineup on Friday featuring a diverse group of artists to showcase all of the flavors of jazz. Jazz Fest takes place on July 18 and 19 at Hideaway Park.

“We are thrilled to bring such incredible jazz talent to Winter Park this summer,” said Catherine Ross, executive director of the chamber, in a news release. “Each year we strive to build a program that is a mix of jazz favorites, well-established musical acts, and new musicians. We think the 2020 lineup is one of our best yet.”

Saturday’s jams include Peter White, Mindi Abair, Euge Groove; Tower of Power; Elan Trotman’s Marvin Gaye Tribute with DW3; and Darren Rahn with Jazmin Ghent leading up to KEM’s headlining performance.

A three-time Grammy-nominee, KEM is sometimes called “R&B’s Best Kept Secret,” according to his website. Fans will know him for sultry hits “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “Why Would You Stay.”

Then, on Sunday, Jonathan Butler, Avery Sunshine, Julian Vaughn and Sax to the Max will play throughout the afternoon before headliners Bell Biv DeVoe take the stage.

Bell Biv DeVoe is an offshoot of R&B group New Edition consisting of Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. They are best known for their first album “Poison,” which featured two top hits “Poison” and “Do Me!”

Tickets are now on sale at the early bird pricing until June 1 and start at $60 for general admission or $80 for VIP.