Winter Park joins Fraser in requiring face masks in public

Winter Park became the second town in Grand County on Tuesday to require people to wear face masks in public spaces after hearing concerns about mixed usage.

The town council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that mandates people wear masks when entering and while inside businesses, as well as when six feet of distance can’t be maintained in public places.

“The ultimate goal is to keep our community open and our economy running,” Mayor Nick Kutrumbos said.

Similar to what the Fraser Town Board heard from their community, Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg said local businesses and residents have raised concerns about people not following public health guidelines.

“In recent weeks, we’ve had requests and concerns from businesses, employees as well as residents regarding the number of people in the community not wearing face coverings or masks,” Riesberg said.

The ordinance mirrors one Fraser passed earlier today.

Those who refuse to wear a mask could be fined $50 on the first offense, $250 on the second and $500 on the third or consecutive offenses.

Exceptions to the rule include children under the age of 2, people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask and people who work in an office with no face-to-face contact with clients.

The mandate is in place until March 2021 or until council decides to repeal the ordinance.

Catherine Ross, executive director of the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce, shared that the business community in the area was supportive of the ordinance. The chamber is providing businesses disposable masks and signage to help with voluntary compliance.

“(The business community) truly appreciates you taking this seriously,” Ross said.

Winter Park Resort also thanked Winter Park and Fraser for enacting a face mask requirement via an emailed comment.