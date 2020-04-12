Winter Park levies affordable housing tax on Rendezvous Center

The new Rendezvous Center will be the home of the Visitor's Center, the Rendezvous Sales Office and some housing.

The Winter Park Town Council approved an affordable housing tax on the new Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce headquarters and Rendezvous Center project.

The project, which was approved in May 2018, included the demolition of the old Winter Park Visitors’ Center, which acted as the base for the chamber, and building a space to house the chamber, the Rendezvous sales office and housing units.

However, the original agreement didn’t specify what the affordable housing assessment would be, so the town council rectified that on Tuesday.

Per the new agreement, Rendezvous’s project will have a .5% real estate assessment tax for all of its residential units after the initial builder sale.

“This half a percent of RETA is what we’ve been doing with the newest developments and moving forward because it provides a sustainable revenue into the future,” said Mayor Jimmy Lahrman. “Rendezvous has been a tremendous partner and stakeholder in the community so this project advancing is a tremendous asset to our community.”

In order to fund its affordable housing projects, Winter Park can charge new developments a one-time $3 per square foot development fee or a perpetual .5% RETA on the sale of residential units.

According to Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg, the town estimated a collection of roughly $34,700 for the Rendezvous Center project if they charged by the square foot.

With the RETA, the town is hoping to have a stable source of money for the fund and Reisberg estimates Winter Park could collect around $50,000 on the first sale of the residential units.

