Winter Park man arrested for felony menacing at restaurant sentenced

Dustin Keesling

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Dustin Keesling, 40, of Winter Park, received sentencing April 17 for charges he pleaded guilty to from his Jan. 13 arrest. Fraser Winter Park Police arrested Keesling in January for Class-5 felony menacing and misdemeanors for harassment and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Patrons at The Ditch on 40 in Winter Park called the police on Keesling around 4 p.m. Jan. 13 because he was intoxicated and refusing to leave, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit. He had left by the time officers arrived, but he later returned with two 8-10 inch knives, two pocket knives and his pitbull.

Police responded again, this time finding Keesling walking away from the restaurant and stopping him. Keesling surrendered his knives and told officers he had returned with them and his dog to see if anyone he had confronted in the restaurant “really wanted to make something of this,” according to the affidavit.

While with police on the side of U.S. Highway 40 near Vasquez Road, Keesling exhibited unsteady balance and slurred speech and started confronting pedestrians and a motorist passing by, yelling curses and racial slurs, allegedly. Officers detained Keesling for disorderly conduct and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and transported him to the Grand County Jail.

Witnesses at The Ditch on 40 told officers that Keesling had gotten intoxicated earlier in the afternoon and refused to leave after staff asked him to do so multiple times. He challenged staff members to a fight, swore at them and used racially-charged language in reference to one employee.

After Keesling left and came back, employees said, he swore at bystanders. When Keesling’s dog got away from him, an employee caught the dog and walked towards him to return it, but upon seeing one of Keesling’s knives, the employee hesitated and other staff pulled them into the restaurant for their safety.

Keesling pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon and menacing, and the plea dismissed his felony menacing charge and petty offenses for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A sentencing order lists $1,444.50 in total fines and costs for Keesling’s sentence, including $1,200 for a probation supervision fee, as the sentence includes two years of supervised probation.

The sentence also requires Keesling to complete mental health and alcohol evaluations and recommended treatments as well as 48 hours of community service.