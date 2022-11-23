Winter Park man charged with assaulting deputy after DUI arrest

On Oct. 10, Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Jenkins, 30, of Winter Park for a Class 4 felony assault charge, driving under the influence of alcohol and weaving between lanes.

A deputy reported seeing Jenkins weaving between lanes on U.S. Highway 40 near Thompson Road in Granby and pulled him over on Agate Avenue. A warrantless arrest probable cause statement reads that Jenkins was visibly intoxicated with balance issues and slurred speech and thought he was in Fraser, where he was supposed to pick up a friend.

As deputies arrested Jenkins for driving under the influence, they reported that he tried to walk away from them and attempted to spit in one deputy’s face. When deputies took Jenkins to the county jail, he remained uncooperative, trying to charge at one deputy, according to the statement.

Deputies decided to put Jenkins in a padded jail cell. As they escorted him down the hallway to the cell, he knocked two deputies to the ground and kicked one in the leg. The statement says after the deputies got back up and got Jenkins to keep moving, he again tried to kick one of them — the other deputy unholstered their taser, telling Jenkins they would use it if he did not stop kicking. Jenkins complied.

Deputies reported they had to drag Jenkins into his cell when they reached it. Jenkins kicking a deputy multiple times led to his assault charge. He has a disposition hearing scheduled for mid-December.