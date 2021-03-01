Winter Park mayor: Online survey will help gauge how COVID has changed community

Editor’s note: The following letter to the community was submitted to the Sky-Hi News by Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos.

Over the past year, we have seen many changes to our community as a result of COVID.

From disruptions to businesses to unprecedented numbers of visitors on our trails to people now making this their primary home, COVID has impacted Winter Park and Grand county more than anything I can remember in my years here. The ability to work and attend school remotely and the desire to enjoy the outdoors are attracting visitors and new residents in ways that are changing our community.

To understand how these changes are impacting the mountain communities, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Colorado Association of Ski Towns are undertaking a “Mountain Migration” project.

This research project hopes to learn whether the changes are a short-term reaction to COVID or will last well into the future. In the coming month, our residents (long-time, new and part-time) will be asked to complete a survey to help us understand how these changes will affect our community. Only by hearing from our community can we adequately respond to its needs.

When you see the Mountain Migration survey in early March, please help your community by taking 10 minutes to complete the online survey at http://www.polco.us/nwccogsurvey . We hope you will also share this survey with your networks, co-workers, and friends to reach more of the community.

By helping us understand the changes that took place over the past year, and what your priorities are for the future, we can ensure Winter Park and Grand county continue being the wonderful community that we all love and enjoy.

Thank you for your consideration and help.

— Nick Kutrumbos, mayor of Winter Park