Winter Park mountain bike race series opens registration

Winter Park Resort has opened registration for its Winter Park Classics mountain bike race series and individual races, which start on June 26.

After having to cancel the series last year due to the COVID pandemic, the resort is looking forward to relaunching the races. Winter Park Resort and the Trestle bike park open June 16.

June will have the Primal Point-to-Point race, July features the Rendezvous Race and August has the King of the Rockies race.

All races have categories for youth featuring six mile courses, beginners, sport, expert and professional. Beginners courses are 13-18 miles and the other category courses are 18-25 miles.

Series registration closes June 15, though individual registration will be open until the day of the race. Registering for the series will offer discounted rates and everyone who registers will get an official jersey. Register at winterparkclassics.com.

Winter Park Resort will also host the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in July and the Trestle Gravity Series.