Winter Park OKs Lake Trail Townhomes development

The Lake Trail Townhomes development would consist of 16 units in three buildings. The units are a mix of three and four bedroom.

Despite several concerns from neighbors, Winter Park Town Council approved on Tuesday a preliminary plat for a new development off Lake Trail.

As proposed, the Lake Trail Townhomes would consist of 16 units in three buildings with 40 parking spaces at the corner of Lake Trail and Bear Trail, next to the Bear Crossing development. The units would be around 1,500-1,600 square feet with a mix of three and four bedrooms.

Many neighbors in Bear Crossing and on Bear Trail expressed concerns about the development via over 20 public comments. Concerns focused on the density of the development, snow storage, setbacks on the property, parking and building heights.

However, Community Development Director James Shockey said the preliminary plat meets or exceeds the town’s standards for density, snow storage, setbacks, parking, design and drainage.

“Currently everything shown on the plat and civil drawings is in compliance with our standards and specifications for design and construction,” he said.

One major concern was about eight units at the development having access to Bear Trail. The Bear Crossing Homeowners Association raised issue with maintenance of the road, while neighbor Roque Morales questioned whether the new development has legal access to it.

According to Shockey, the town’s legal team concluded the development has legal access to Bear Trail based on maintenance and easement agreements.

Town Manager Keith Riesberg added that the road is private and disputes about maintenance would not fall in the town’s jurisdiction.

“In terms of the maintenance … that would be something that is really a matter for private parties to work through,” Riesberg said. “From the town’s perspective, the proposal is generally in compliance with the town’s standards and expectations.”

Charles Moore, a representative of Lake Trail Townhomes, responded to the comments, saying the development would be willing to pay a prorated amount for maintenance of Bear Trail through an agreement with the Bear Crossing HOA.

“We understand that we’re going to be driving over that road to access the eight units that have driveways there so … I thought the fairest proposal is just to do a new agreement prorating the maintenance and snow removal of that road,” he said. “It’s the only way to get to Bear Crossing and it’s the only way to get to our eight units, so really everyone benefits from it in an equal manner.”

Moore added that the developers are hoping to get in the ground this season.

Ultimately, the council approved the preliminary plat 6-1 with conditions. Council member Chris Seeman voted no.

