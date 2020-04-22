Winter Park OKs Lake Trail Townhomes development
Despite several concerns from neighbors, Winter Park Town Council approved on Tuesday a preliminary plat for a new development off Lake Trail.
As proposed, the Lake Trail Townhomes would consist of 16 units in three buildings with 40 parking spaces at the corner of Lake Trail and Bear Trail, next to the Bear Crossing development. The units would be around 1,500-1,600 square feet with a mix of three and four bedrooms.
Many neighbors in Bear Crossing and on Bear Trail expressed concerns about the development via over 20 public comments. Concerns focused on the density of the development, snow storage, setbacks on the property, parking and building heights.
However, Community Development Director James Shockey said the preliminary plat meets or exceeds the town’s standards for density, snow storage, setbacks, parking, design and drainage.
“Currently everything shown on the plat and civil drawings is in compliance with our standards and specifications for design and construction,” he said.
One major concern was about eight units at the development having access to Bear Trail. The Bear Crossing Homeowners Association raised issue with maintenance of the road, while neighbor Roque Morales questioned whether the new development has legal access to it.
According to Shockey, the town’s legal team concluded the development has legal access to Bear Trail based on maintenance and easement agreements.
Town Manager Keith Riesberg added that the road is private and disputes about maintenance would not fall in the town’s jurisdiction.
“In terms of the maintenance … that would be something that is really a matter for private parties to work through,” Riesberg said. “From the town’s perspective, the proposal is generally in compliance with the town’s standards and expectations.”
Charles Moore, a representative of Lake Trail Townhomes, responded to the comments, saying the development would be willing to pay a prorated amount for maintenance of Bear Trail through an agreement with the Bear Crossing HOA.
“We understand that we’re going to be driving over that road to access the eight units that have driveways there so … I thought the fairest proposal is just to do a new agreement prorating the maintenance and snow removal of that road,” he said. “It’s the only way to get to Bear Crossing and it’s the only way to get to our eight units, so really everyone benefits from it in an equal manner.”
Moore added that the developers are hoping to get in the ground this season.
Ultimately, the council approved the preliminary plat 6-1 with conditions. Council member Chris Seeman voted no.
In other business:
- Newly elected and re-elected members of the council took their oaths of office, including Jennifer Hughes, Mike Davlin, Jeremy Henn and Mike Periolat.
- The council unanimously elected Nick Kutrumbos as mayor and Mike Periolat as mayor pro Tem.
- Council approved the appointment of Ron Carlson as the town’s municipal judge.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance updating the town’s traffic code to the 2020 Edition of the Model Traffic Code for Colorado Municipalities.
- After a recommendation from the town’s audit, the council approved a change in the timing of the collection of the affordable housing fees for new developments. The town was giving developments until the final inspection of new construction, but the change means developments will pay the fee when they file for a building permit. Assistant Town Manager Alisha Janes said the change would reduce staff time and make the process more effective. The change only applies to new developments going forward.
- The council approved a preliminary plat for the Rendezvous Center, which will house the Winter Park Visitor’s Center, a Rendezvous sales office and five townhomes.
- Council also approved the lot area and building requirements for the Sunspot Lodge at Winter Park Resort. The lodge had been identified by Winter Park’s parent company Alterra for improvements earlier this year.
