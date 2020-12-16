Winter Park opens Mary Jane territory
Following almost a foot of snowfall over two days, Winter Park Resort opened the Mary Jane territory without much notice.
On Wednesday, the resort announced that some of the Mary Jane terrain is open, including three lifts and 11 trails.
Stats on Winter Park’s website show a 34 inch base with a total of 53 open trails, 17 open lifts and 415 acres of terrain. Other Winter Park territories remain closed, including Vasquez Ridge, Parsenn Bowl, the Cirque and Eagle Wind.
The resort also announced a new reservation system for pass holders that will begin Saturday.
A few more inches of snow are expected Friday, according to OpenSnow.com.
