Winter Park opens uphill access for the season

A look uphill on one of Winter Park's ski runs Nov. 30.

Michaela Gromer/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Winter Park Resort announced the opening of uphill access on any trails open in the normal uphill access areas . To snowshoe or uphill ski or snowboard, guests need to review the resort’s uphill policy and purchase an uphill armband.

The armbands, which must be visible while doing uphill activities, cost $25, and the proceeds go to Grand County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment dogs and Friends of Berthoud Pass.

The uphill policy reads that users can do uphill activities in the Winter Park, Mary Jane and Vasquez Ridge territories, as well as the Parsenn Bowl, with some exceptions in Mary Jane and Parsenn.