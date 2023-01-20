 Winter Park owner Alterra adds another California resort | SkyHiNews.com
Winter Park owner Alterra adds another California resort

Kyle McCabe
  

Alterra Mountain Co., which owns Winter Park Resort, announced Friday, Jan. 20, it purchased Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Southern California. Snow Valley sits 11 miles from Big Bear Mountain Resort, which consists of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, and will become the resort’s third mountain.

Snow Valley has mostly beginner-level terrain and award-winning learning centers, according to a news release from Alterra. The resort also features a chairlift-serviced sledding area, 10 chairlifts and night skiing.

Ikon Pass and Big Bear Mountain Resort season passes will be accepted at Snow Valley starting Feb. 20.

