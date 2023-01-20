Winter Park owner Alterra adds another California resort

Alterra Mountain Co., which owns Winter Park Resort , announced Friday, Jan. 20, it purchased Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Southern California. Snow Valley sits 11 miles from Big Bear Mountain Resort , which consists of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, and will become the resort’s third mountain.

Snow Valley has mostly beginner-level terrain and award-winning learning centers, according to a news release from Alterra. The resort also features a chairlift-serviced sledding area, 10 chairlifts and night skiing .

Ikon Pass and Big Bear Mountain Resort season passes will be accepted at Snow Valley starting Feb. 20.