Winter Park owner Alterra adds another California resort
Alterra Mountain Co., which owns Winter Park Resort, announced Friday, Jan. 20, it purchased Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Southern California. Snow Valley sits 11 miles from Big Bear Mountain Resort, which consists of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, and will become the resort’s third mountain.
Snow Valley has mostly beginner-level terrain and award-winning learning centers, according to a news release from Alterra. The resort also features a chairlift-serviced sledding area, 10 chairlifts and night skiing.
Ikon Pass and Big Bear Mountain Resort season passes will be accepted at Snow Valley starting Feb. 20.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.