Winter Park ranks among top 40 ski resorts in US
The prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards named Winter Park Resort as one of the top 40 US ski resorts in 2021.
Released on Tuesday, the annual Readers’ Choice Awards name the best hotels, resorts and spas on a national and international scale. This year, Winter Park Resort placed 39 out 40 of the best American ski resorts.
Plenty of other Colorado also made the list, including other Ikon properties such as Aspen Snowmass at 16, Steamboat Resort at 17 and Copper Mountain ranking 22 out of 40.
Topping the list is Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah and rounding out the list at No. 40 is Bromley Mountain Ski Resort in Peru, Vermont.
The Conde Nast Traveler accolade joins another from Denver magazine 5280, whose readers this year named Winter Park Resort the best place to ski in Colorado.
Winter Park Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 17.
