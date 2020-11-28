Winter Park Resort aims to open on Thursday
Winter Park Resort plans to open for the 2020-21 winter season at 9 a.m. Thursday, pending state approval.
The resort announced the anticipated opening date on Saturday, citing recent snow accumulation and successful snow-making efforts this month as the reasons why the resort is about to open.
“We’re stoked to open for the winter season and welcome skiers, riders and adventurers to play, reset, and recharge,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort, in a statement.
“We’ve planned, anticipated and prepared for our winter opening since launching our successful summer operations. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off winter and venture out again.”
The resort has modified operations this year due to COVID-19.
Winter Park recently launched “Shred Another Day,” a guide to help guests know what to expect at the resort. Visit “Shred Another Day” on the resort’s website for more about what to anticipate.
As previously announced, there are currently no lift tickets available, so anyone wanting to access the mountain will need a season pass or other previously purchased lift access product.
