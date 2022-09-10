Winter Park Resort announces a flurry of improvements, including doubling expert-only terrain

Sunset from Sunspot at Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort/Courtesy Photo

Winter Park Resort has announced a flurry of improvements for the 2022-23 ski season, beginning with new terrain in both The Cirque Territory and the Chutes on Mary Jane. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll,” because of its rolling steep pitch and its ability to hold light, fluffy snow for days after a storm. Additional terrain in the Chutes are include avalanche-controlled access to the popular “Powder Field” area between Trestle and the Chutes. The resort says skiers and riders will have access to almost twice as much expert-only terrain as last season.

Additionally, the resort announced:

More and Earlier Grooming

Expect enhancements to grooming operations the resort says will allow more and varied terrain opening as early as possible. With additional resources and staff for grooming, the resort will also be better prepared to make snow when and if conditions allow. Based on guest feedback, the resort will focus on grooming steeper terrain and other select trails, creating longer, steeper and more varied groomed trails for skiers and riders. Winter Park’s grooming and snow-making teams and technology help the resort have one of the longest winter seasons in Colorado.

Parking Improvements

As Winter Park continues to grow and evolve, having adequate parking for guests remains a priority, and parking is a top consideration as the resort creates and evaluates future development plans. For this season, expect significantly expanded G Lot parking at the north end of the Bonfils area across from the resort’s main entrance. The expansion is expected to be complete by the time the resort opens for this season. The resort is also widening a section of the Mary Jane Road to accommodate more parking at the Mary Jane base. All parking enhancements this season will mean close to 350 additional resort parking spaces.

More Evening Activities

Winter Park is investing in evening operations, including ice skating, guided sunset skiing, and snowcat and snowshoe tours complete with hot beverages, s’mores under twinkling night skies. New this year, Winter Park’s tubing hill will be open after dark. The resort is also extending its mountaintop après festivities at Sunspot to Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, beginning in mid-December. The gondola is free after 4 p.m., so anyone can join in the fun (and the views) at 10,700 feet.

About Winter Park Resort

Located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver and flanked by the Continental Divide, Winter Park Resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state’s most consistent snowfall across its 3000-plus acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today’s #1 Ski Resort in North America three of the last four years. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has numerously been nominated as Colorado’s Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit http://www.winterparkresort.com .