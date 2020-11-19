Winter Park Resort announces guest guidelines for COVID-19 ski season
Winter Park Resort has rolled out the “Shred Another Day” campaign to encourage guests to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines and prepare for a slightly different season.
The guidelines ask visitors to plan ahead by prebooking services, avoiding peak times if possible, embracing spending more time outdoors, following COVID-19 protocols including face masks and staying with the people from their household.
The recommendations focus on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 so that the resort can stay open safely throughout the season.
“This year mountain adventurers can still seek the soul-satisfying feeling of being at altitude, sliding on snow, and escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but they’ll need to do less socializing and instead embrace more solitude,” a news release said. “If everyone does their part, we can all ‘Shred Another Day.’”
For more information, go to http://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/winter20-21.
