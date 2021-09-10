Winter Park Resort announces opening date

Winter Park Resort plans to open for the 2021/22 winter season on Nov. 17.

While the opening date depends on weather and conditions, resort officials said they are preparing for the snow to fly.

Last year, Winter Park had a later start to the season, marred by COVID-19 and the nearby East Troublesome Fire, and did not open until Dec. 3. In 2019, the ski resort had its earliest ever opening on Nov. 3.

Winter Park Resort has not announced what COVID regulations will be in place this ski season.

Winter Park’s Trestle Bike Park is still open seven days a week through Oct. 3. Other summer activities will be open weekends also through Oct. 3.

