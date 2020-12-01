Winter Park Resort announces trails, lifts available on opening day

Some of the first skiers and riders coming down Larry Sale and Village Way in 2018.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Winter Park Resort announced which trails and lifts will be available on opening day at 9 a.m. Dec. 3.

First chair plans to head up the mountain at 9 a.m. from the Gemini Lift.

Trail openings include Parkway, Larry Sale, Village Way, Porcupine, Bobcat, Apollo Flats, Upper Cranmer, Upper White Rabbit, Cranmer Cutoff, Re-Railer, Sorensen, Marmot Flats, Bill Wilson’s Way and Turnpike.

Aside from Gemini, the other lifts open will be Arrow, Gondola, Explorer, Spirit, Discovery, Endeavor, Comet, Meteor and Cabriolet.

Indoor dining will be closed, so grab & go food and drink options will be available at Sunspot, Snoasis, Moffat Market and the Derailer Bar.

Indoor restrooms will be accessible.

The resort is not offering day-of lift tickets this season and will begin selling daily lift passes on Dec. 6, which must be reserved 48 hours in advance.

COVID-19 guidelines, including requiring a face mask, will be in place at the resort this season. For more information about guidelines, go to http://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/winter20-21.