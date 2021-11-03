Winter Park Resort brings back uphill arm bands
Continuing a successful uphill arm band program from last year, Winter Park Resort will require those skinning up the mountain to have the marker.
Arm bands cost $25 with the proceeds benefiting Grand County Search and Rescue, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment dog teams and Friends of Berthoud Pass. The band provides access to the roughly 1,000 acres of uphill terrain at Winter Park.
Last year, the resort launched the uphill arm band program in response to the growing popularity. According to Winter Park, the first season of the arm band program raised over $45,000.
All of the money raised last year went to support Grand County Search and Rescue.
For more information about Winter Park Resort’s uphill program or to purchase an armband, go to http://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/uphill-policy.
