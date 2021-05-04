Winter Park Resort extends extended season at Mary Jane

After already extending the winter season at Mary Jane, Winter Park Resort has announced another extension.

Recent snowfall has allowed the resort to keep the Super Gauge spinning on the Mary Jane side through May 16. The resort had previously extended the season at Mary Jane through May 9.

Winter Park Resort has seen 8 inches of snow in the past week, including 3 inches in the last 48 hours.

Riders should keep in mind that only intermediate and advanced terrain will be available May 10-16. The Winter Park side of the resort closed April 25.