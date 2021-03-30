Winter Park Resort extends season at Mary Jane

Winter Park Resort is extending the 2020-21 ski season into May following a snow-heavy start to spring.

The resort’s new closing day will be May 9, allowing skiers and riders two more weeks to hit the mountain. The season extension will be at the resort’s Mary Jane territory, with the Winter Park territory still closing April 25.

“It’s great to get it to do it for our guests and staff,” said resort spokesperson Jen Miller about the extension. “It’s kind of like a do-over for last year.”

So far in March, Winter Park has received 79 inches of snow, bringing the season total up to 306 inches.

The latest Winter Park has ended a ski season was May 25 in 1998.