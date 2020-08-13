Winter Park Resort eyes mid-November opening for 2020-21 ski season
Acknowledging there’s much the resort still doesn’t know, Winter Park is aiming for a mid-November opening of the 2020-21 ski season, according to a Thursday announcement.
“Unlike any winter before, however, this year we’re anticipating those first signs of snow with feelings that are hard to describe, with new questions and several unknowns,” resort officials said in a statement.
They added that the resort will try to reopen for the winter following all appropriate guidelines and will pivot operations based on the latest information from health officials.
Guests can expect adjustments with the resort’s indoor spaces to reduce the number of people, new contactless dining and lodging check-in options along with enhanced cleaning procedures.
The resort plans to offer modified versions of ski and ride lessons, tours, tubing and rentals that will allow for smaller group interactions, social distancing and a greater focus on outdoor spaces and a pre-booking method of purchasing to limit lines and in-person contact.
Guests wearing face masks and social distancing will also be required.
