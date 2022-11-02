Winter Park Resort has its earliest opening ever
Winter Park Resort started spinning its lifts on Monday, Oct. 31, marking its earliest opening day in its more than 80 years of operations.
A winter storm earlier in the week combined with cold temperatures allowed the resort to open. Skiers and riders lined up before sunrise, some in costumes, others in their regular winter gear. Winter Park locals Alex Kudron, Lennon Sarfati and Chris Geddes snagged first chair.
On Tuesday, the resort’s website listed an 18-inch base of machine-made snow and four lifts and three of 166 runs open. The National Weather Service shows a 30% chance of snow tonight, rising to a 90% chance on Thursday and a 40% chance on Friday.
