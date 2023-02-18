Winter Park Resort helps Rail Yard bring snow sports to Denver

Thanks to collaboration between Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks and Recreation, Ruby Hill Rail Yard opened for the season in February 2023. Skiers and snowboarders of all ages enjoy Denver's free terrain park, which is expected to stay open until March.

Denver Parks and Recreation/Courtesy Photo

Skiing and snowboarding is no longer just for the mountains. Thanks to a partnership between Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks and Recreation, the Ruby Hill Rail Yard is now open for the 2023 season. The Rail Yard, located in the heart of Denver at South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue, features hills, rails and boxes.

The Rail Yard is free and welcomes skiers and snowboarders of all ages and ability levels. Little shredders can hit boxes and seasoned skiers can explore rails and bigger jumps.

According to a news release from Denver Parks and Recreation, the Rail Yard offers seven rails of beginner, intermediate and advanced configurations. A second and new configuration of features will be installed mid-season.

Denver Parks and Recreation states in the release that they provide free rental equipment, including snowboards, boots and helmets, on Thursdays from 4–9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winter Park Resort staff provide snow guns, initial grooming and technical assistance in snowmaking efforts. Staff also design the park and install the features. Denver Parks and Recreation provides the location and management. Twenty-seven volunteers have been working this season to make the Rail Yard possible for those who want to enjoy a true ski and snowboard experience without having to travel to the mountains.

The resort and parks and recreation partnered in 2007 to bring the joy of an experience on the slopes to Ruby Hill Park. According to Denver.org , then Mayor John Hickenlooper came up with the idea for the terrain park to provide an outlet for urban youth. Bob Holme, director of mountain maintenance for the resort, offered snowmaking equipment and expertise. It became the first free urban terrain park in the country.

Approximately 3,000 people visited the Rail Yard in its first year; now about 9,000 people enjoy the park each season. Thanks to lights, it stays open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders can expect to hit the hill until March, weather permitting.

The Rail Yard will also host events throughout the season. On Feb. 11, they hosted the Burton Mystery Tour, and on Feb. 25, they will host the CoreNation Rail Jam, presented by The North Face. Visit the Parks and Recreation webpage or Ruby Hill Rail Yard’s Facebook page to learn more.