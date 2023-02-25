Winter Park Resort hosts Big Mountain Competition
Winter Park Competition Center athletes will compete alongside other junior freeriders in extreme terrain
On March 4-5, junior freeriders will compete on Winter Park Resort’s steepest, most extreme terrain during the Big Mountain Competition. The competition is hosted and judged by the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association.
Big mountain competitions are reserved for experienced skiers and boarders who take the skills they learned at the resort to the natural landscape. Athletes test their skill on extreme, rugged terrain. They jump mountain features, navigate chutes, steep drops and cliffs, traverse trees and more.
The next generation of extreme skiers and snowboarders will express their creativity and courage as they pick the best lines down Winter Park’s terrain.
The event will be held at The Cirque and The Chutes, Winter Park’s double-black diamond territory that offers backcountry conditions in a patrolled area. Each day will host approximately 100 athletes ages 12-18, including those from the Winter Park Competition Center.
The International Freeskiers Snowboarders Association will judge competitors in the following categories: line choice (route down the mountain), control, fluidity, technique and style/energy.
Spectators are welcome to watch this all-day event to cheer on the athletes, but be advised the terrain is expert-only and not easily accessible for beginner skiers.
