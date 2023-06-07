Winter Park resort kicks off its summer season June 16

A woman and girl enjoy a ride on Winter Park Resort's alpine slide.

Winter Park Resort/Courtesy photo

After keeping skiing operations going until Memorial Day, Winter Park Resort will open summer operations June 16. Summer activities include the Trestle Bike Park, alpine slide, scenic gondola rides, guided hikes, astronomy tours, yoga and more.

The resort also has special events throughout the summer, starting June 16-17 with Venture Out Fest — a summer kickoff event with free concerts, DockDogs , free yoga classes, fly fishing demonstrations, a four-on-four volleyball tournament and more.

Other events include TheBigWonderful Beer Fest & Bluegrass June 24, Tacos + Margs in the Mountains on August 26 and the Rocky Mountain Wine Fest from September 22-23, which supports the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Winter Park also has weekly events through the last week of August, including Coca-Cola Movie Nights on Fridays starting June 23, Mountaintop Happy Hour on Fridays and Saturdays starting June 24 and Music at the Gazebo on Saturdays starting July 1.