Winter Park Resort named best ski area in North America

Winter Park Resort was named the best ski resort in North America by USA Today readers for the third year.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

For the third time USA Today readers named Winter Park Resort the best in North America, beating out 19 other nominated North American resorts for the coveted title.

Every year USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts curate a top 20 list of the best ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose their favorite after a month of public voting.

“USA Today readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time at Winter Park, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort vice president of marketing.

Winter Park Resort has long been a favorite of adventure travelers and those wanting to venture out because of its wide and varied terrain for every skier and rider ability level, and its decidedly unpretentious, authentic Colorado vibe.

The resort is close enough to Denver to make it convenient for day-trippers or destination visitors traveling from the airport, yet it’s tucked away just west of the Continental Divide, giving guests a true mountain experience.

Winter Park also took home the Best Ski Resort in North America title in 2018 and in 2019.