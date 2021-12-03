Winter Park Resort named best ski area in North America
news@skyhinews.com
For the third time USA Today readers named Winter Park Resort the best in North America, beating out 19 other nominated North American resorts for the coveted title.
Every year USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts curate a top 20 list of the best ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose their favorite after a month of public voting.
“USA Today readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time at Winter Park, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort vice president of marketing.
Winter Park Resort has long been a favorite of adventure travelers and those wanting to venture out because of its wide and varied terrain for every skier and rider ability level, and its decidedly unpretentious, authentic Colorado vibe.
The resort is close enough to Denver to make it convenient for day-trippers or destination visitors traveling from the airport, yet it’s tucked away just west of the Continental Divide, giving guests a true mountain experience.
Winter Park also took home the Best Ski Resort in North America title in 2018 and in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Pet of the week
The Grand County Animal Shelter has several semi-feral cats needing new homes. These cats are great mousers and would love to help out with rodent issues. Call the shelter at 970-887-2988 if you are interested…