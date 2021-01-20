Winter Park Resort opens afternoon skiing to passholders

Winter Park Resort announced an adjustment to the reservation system for pass holders that will allow guests to ski after 2 p.m.

In December, the resort launched a reservation system for passholders that required guests to book mountain time in advance to help avoid crowding. Daily lift tickets don’t require a reservation because they must be booked 48 hours in advance.

On Tuesday, the resort told passholders that they would be able to hit the slopes any day after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Shortly after implementing the reservation system, weekends booked up quickly at Winter Park Resort, though resort spokesperson Jen Miller said reservations typically open up closer to the day they were made as people change plans.

She encouraged passholders to keep an eye on the schedule for reservations opening up for weekends and holidays.

Currently, the resort has more than 1,200 acres open across the Winter Park, Mary Jane, Vasquez Ridge and Parsenn Bowl territories. The Cirque and Eagle Wind remain closed.

Over the past week, Winter Park has received eight inches of snow and the base is stacked at 44 inches.