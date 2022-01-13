Winter Park Resort opens charging stations for EVs

Representatives from Mountain Parks Electric, Tri-State G&T and Winter Park Resort celebrate the ribbon cutting Tuesday for 14 new outdoor electric vehicle chargers at the ski resort.

Mountain Parks Electric/Courtesy photo

Mountain Parks Electric and its power supplier, Tri-State G&T, presented Winter Park Resort with a check to help cover installation costs of 14 new electric vehicle chargers on Tuesday.

Tri-State provided project funding to support and expand electric vehicle usage in the region while Mountain Parks Electric facilitated project planning and coordination. Six new chargers are located at the indoor Village Parking Garage and eight at the outdoor B Lot.

“This project will benefit all Mountain Parks consumers, not just out-of-town skiers,” MPE General Manager Mark Johnston said in a statement. “Increased sales help us keep electricity affordable. And our power supply is becoming cleaner and cleaner.”

Right now, the electricity that Mountain Parks Electric delivers to consumers is approximately 35% renewable. It is planned to be 50% renewable in two years, and more than 70% renewable by 2030.

A portion of that renewable energy is generated locally, predominantly at the 1-Megawatt Fraser solar array, at the Granby Dam though hydroelectric power and at its 1-Megawatt Walden solar array.

Currently, more than 100 MPE consumers with local primary residences own electric vehicles. Statewide, approximately 50,000 electric vehicles are now registered.

“Since the ski resort chargers were energized a couple of weeks ago, skiers have been plugging in,” Johnston said. “And we expect their usage to increase over time as major car manufacturers expand electric driving options.”