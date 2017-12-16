Winter Park Resort opens new retail store, renovated rental shop

A new retail shop just opened up at the Winter Park Resort Village, offering a wide array of outerwear, lifestyle clothing and an expansive gift selection. With the addition of James & Parry's, located at the base across from the village polar bear and next to Goodys, the village is completely occupied for the first time in its history.

"I've been around since 2010, and there used to be so few spaces occupied," said Abigail Sedney, senior rental manager for Winter Park Resort. "Now the night life in the village is going to be amazing. There's just going to be a lot more going on which I know is a huge priority right now. I feel like just having all of those options available to our guests is going to give such a better experience."

On top of an arrangement of popular outdoors brands, the new store will also feature casual wear from manufacturers like Kavu and Meister Sweaters, Winter Park branded items, gift selections including ornaments, local art, kitchen items and food items from local Colorado vendors.

"We feel like we've really tapped into the brands that people want to see," said Mandy Wass, retail rental director at Winter Park Resort. "We want to make it a well rounded store, but it's not just another ski shop. A lot of it is casual clothing, lifestyle clothing. It's not just jackets and ski pants."

The necessity for a new retail shop in the area was sparked largely by the resorts need for an expanded rental shop. Village Rentals, which formerly acted as both a rental and retail location, has been undergoing a facelift since May, and opened this week as a newly renovated and more efficient rental location.

Village Rentals reopened with almost three times the equipment capacity it had last year, and added more sign-in stations, cashier stations and tech benches in order to make the rental process move more smoothly.

"We found that we were consistently, especially during Christmas and spring break, moving gear from storage locations to the shop, and it was such a slowdown in our process that we think this is going to be so much more efficient," said Sedney. "Everything fits in the two rental shops we have now. So we should be able to just be more efficient with the guests, which is my top priority."