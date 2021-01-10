Winter Park Resort opens Pano Express
Winter Park Resort has opened the Panoramic Express with access to the trails in the Parsenn Bowl.
The resort opened the Pano lift on Saturday, expanding the terrain open to over 1,200 acres and 141 trails.
So far, territories open include Winter Park, Mary Jane, Vasquez Ridge, Parsenn Bowl and the Terrain Park. Eagle Wind and the Cirque have yet to open for the season.
According to the resort, Winter Park has received seven inches of snow over the past week to make a base of 37 inches.
OpenSnow.com predicts the next snowfall will hit on Thursday with a few more inches.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
New Indian, French restaurant in Winter Park offers taste of fine dining
Inside the unassuming Namaste India, one of Winter Park’s newest restaurants, is a culinary team that aims for perfection on every plate with a goal of raising the dining scene to award winning levels.