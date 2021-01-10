Winter Park Resort opens Pano Express

Winter Park Resort has opened the Panoramic Express with access to the trails in the Parsenn Bowl.

The resort opened the Pano lift on Saturday, expanding the terrain open to over 1,200 acres and 141 trails.

So far, territories open include Winter Park, Mary Jane, Vasquez Ridge, Parsenn Bowl and the Terrain Park. Eagle Wind and the Cirque have yet to open for the season.

According to the resort, Winter Park has received seven inches of snow over the past week to make a base of 37 inches.

OpenSnow.com predicts the next snowfall will hit on Thursday with a few more inches.