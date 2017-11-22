Winter Park Resort opens tubing hill, readies for weekend holiday market

Winter Park Resort won't be opening any new terrain for the Thanksgiving weekend due to a dearth of snowfall, though the resort is still promising a festive and fun weekend at the mountain.

"With the warm temperatures we're expecting this week we aren't anticipating any additional terrain opening," said Steve Hurlbert, director of public relations and communication for the resort. "There's nothing major in the offing until we get some better, cooler temperatures. But we still have a ton of stuff going on even though there's not a ton of terrain opening."

Hurlbert said that Larry Sale trail, as well as the Coca-Cola Tube Park opened on Wednesday and that the resort has a lot in store for the weekend.

The second annual Holiday Market will open in the village on Saturday and Sunday, inviting visitors to stop by a myriad of vendors selling gifts and snacks. Saturday also brings the eight annual Winter Park Resort Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:15, featuring carolers in the village and a visit from Santa in the gazebo.

The resort is also opening up the Zephyr Express to foot passengers, inviting them up the lift to enjoy free s'mores outside the Sunspot Mountain Lodge until Sunday.

"Thanksgiving is really the kickoff to the holiday season for us," said Hurlbert. "It's a big deal and we always have a great time here. We're expecting this year to be no different."