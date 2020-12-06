Winter Park Resort plans slash burning
Winter Park Resort will begin a slash burning operation on Friday as part of ongoing efforts of the resort to mitigate and manage land.
The burning will take place at the top and bottom of Vasquez Ridge, meaning smoke will be visible. Winter Park is asking guests and residents not to call 911 if they see smoke in the area.
Burning operations will last about four days, depending on the weather.
None of the slash burning is expected to impact resort operations, according to spokesperson Jen Miller.
The prescribed work will be done in conjunction with the US Forest Service and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
