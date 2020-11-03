Winter Park Resort pushes opening day

Winter Park Resort announced Tuesday that the season opening would be pushed to no earlier than Nov. 30.

The resort was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, the recent East Troublesome Fire and a dry start to the season, resort officials said they decided to wait.

“A number of factors point to extending our original opening date to provide the best experience possible in these ever-changing times,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president and chief operating officer.

The resort said it will work with guests who had early season plans to refund or reschedule those visits. Guests can contact Winter Park Central Reservations at reservations@winterparkresort.com for details about changes, rebooking or cancellations.

“It is in the best interest of all to allow time for more terrain to open and for additional Front Range ski resorts to also open to have more space for skiers and riders on the mountain and within resort facilities,” a news release from the resort said.