Winter Park Resort ranks in the most affordable US ski areas

A ski price index put together by vacation rental search engine Holidu names Winter Park Resort in the top 10 most affordable ski resorts in the country this season.

Winter Park Resort is ranked 10th with an average daily cost per person, including a ski pass and accommodations, is $135. The most affordable resort is Powder Mountain in Utah for an average of $74 per day per person.

“At the core of who we are we’re all about inspiring as many people as possible to get out and enjoy all that the mountain has to offer, even beyond skiing, and making that accessible,” spokesperson Jen Miller said.

Holidu calculated the cost per skiable kilometer at Winter Park Resort to be about $1.06.

The only other Colorado ski resort to make the list is Purgatory at fifth with a $110 average daily cost.

Schweitzer Mountain in Idaho ranks second ($78) followed by Mount Hood Meadows in Oregon ($103), Alta in Utah ($109), Mt. Baker in Washington ($112), Sugarloaf in Maine ($117, Mission Ridge in Washington ($125), and Mt. Bachelor in Oregon ($132).

The ski price index evaluated more than 500 American resorts and calculated results for those with more than 80 kilometers of terrain.